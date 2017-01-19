AAV Marines hit the water

Sgt. Kevin M. Powers ground guides the operator of an assault amphibious vehicle to ensure safety during ship-to-shore operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The training was meant to give the Marines experience operating the AAVs in the ocean. Powers is an assault amphibious vehicle crewman assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia)

