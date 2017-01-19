Sgt. Kevin M. Powers ground guides the operator of an assault amphibious vehicle to ensure safety during ship-to-shore operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The training was meant to give the Marines experience operating the AAVs in the ocean. Powers is an assault amphibious vehicle crewman assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 20:34
|Photo ID:
|3123544
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-SI789-579
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|897.72 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AAV Marines hit the water [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Clemente Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
