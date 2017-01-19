AAV Marines hit the water

Cpl. Hermenegil C. Muniz prepares to depart Onslow Beach to embark the USS New York (LPD 21) in an assault amphibious vehicle during ship-to shore operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The three-day training event was meant to give the Marines the necessary skills to operate AAVs in the ocean. Muniz is an assault amphibious vehicle crewman assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia)

