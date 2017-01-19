Marines conduct assault amphibious vehicle training during ship-to-shore operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017.The Marines practiced amphibious raids and amphibious demonstrations during the three-day evolution. The Marines are assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 20:34
|Photo ID:
|3123543
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-SI789-530
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
This work, AAV Marines hit the water [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Clemente Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
