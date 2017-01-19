Marines conduct assault amphibious vehicle training during ship-to-shore operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017.The Marines practiced amphibious raids and amphibious demonstrations during the three-day evolution. The Marines are assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 20:34 Photo ID: 3123543 VIRIN: 170119-M-SI789-530 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.18 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAV Marines hit the water [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Clemente Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.