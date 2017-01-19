(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAV Marines hit the water [Image 2 of 4]

    AAV Marines hit the water

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Clemente Garcia 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines conduct assault amphibious vehicle training during ship-to-shore operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017.The Marines practiced amphibious raids and amphibious demonstrations during the three-day evolution. The Marines are assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 20:34
    Photo ID: 3123543
    VIRIN: 170119-M-SI789-530
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAV Marines hit the water [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Clemente Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS New York
    LPD 21
    Camp Lejeune
    N.C.
    2nd Marine Division
    amphibious operations
    assault amphibious vehicle
    2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion
    2D MARDIV
    ship-to-shore mission

