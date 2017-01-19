AAV Marines hit the water

Marines conduct training in an assault amphibious vehicle during ship-to-shore operations at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The training helped the Marines enhance their ability to operate the vehicles while in the ocean. The Marines are assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Clemente C. Garcia)

