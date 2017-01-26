(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Air Facility Misawa Award Blue Jacket of the Quarter

    Naval Air Facility Misawa Award Blue Jacket of the Quarter

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170126-N-OK605-010 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Petty Officer 3rd Class Wayne Swindell, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa Security Department, from Cameron, Okla., receives an award for Blue Jacket of the Quarter from Capt. Keith Henry, Naval Air Facility Misawa’s commanding officer. The Blue Jacket of the Quarter Award is given to the top performing E-4 and below Sailor at the command during that quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 19:38
    Photo ID: 3123538
    VIRIN: 170126-N-OK605-010
    Resolution: 4436x3169
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: CAMERON, OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Award Blue Jacket of the Quarter [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Air Facility Misawa Award Blue Jacket of the Quarter
    Misawa
    NAF

