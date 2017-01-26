Naval Air Facility Misawa Award Blue Jacket of the Quarter

170126-N-OK605-010 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Petty Officer 3rd Class Wayne Swindell, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa Security Department, from Cameron, Okla., receives an award for Blue Jacket of the Quarter from Capt. Keith Henry, Naval Air Facility Misawa’s commanding officer. The Blue Jacket of the Quarter Award is given to the top performing E-4 and below Sailor at the command during that quarter. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

Date Taken: 01.26.2017