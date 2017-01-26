(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Air Facility Misawa Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Naval Air Facility Misawa Awards Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170126-N-OK605-006 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheila Gomez, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Keith Henry, commanding officer Naval Air Facility Misawa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 19:38
    Photo ID: 3123533
    VIRIN: 170126-N-OK605-006
    Resolution: 4174x2982
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: CAGUAS, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

