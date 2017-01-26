170126-N-OK605-004 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Petty Officer 2nd Class Bensyn Mangente receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Capt. Keith Henry, commanding officer Naval Air Facility Misawa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
