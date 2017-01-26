Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 19:38 Photo ID: 3123530 VIRIN: 170126-N-OK605-004 Resolution: 4024x2874 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Naval Air Facility Misawa Awards Ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.