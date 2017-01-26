Naval Air Facility Misawa Awards Ceremony

170126-N-OK605-007 MISAWA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2017) Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Carrion, from Roby, Texas, receives a Commendation Letter, signed by Rear Adm. Michael Carter, from Capt. Keith Henry, commanding officer Naval Air Facility Misawa (NAFM). The commendation letter was for his exemplary work while attached to NAFM Security Department and also over 220 hours of volunteer service as a youth sports coach. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

