(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon [Image 2 of 7]

    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon

    SEOUL, 11, SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ricardo Hernandez-Arocho 

    8th Army

    Maj. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, Commanding General, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), speaks with other participants at the head table of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association(AFCEA), Seoul Chapter 169 luncheon held at the Dragon Hill Lodge's Naija Ball Room, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Jan 18. The luncheon provided a forum for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ricardo HernandezArocho/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 17:43
    Photo ID: 3123481
    VIRIN: 170118-A-DM872-109
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 8.61 MB
    Location: SEOUL, 11, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Ricardo Hernandez-Arocho, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon
    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon
    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon
    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon
    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon
    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon
    AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    8th Army
    Colonel
    camera
    Hernandez
    January
    ROK
    combat camera
    comcam
    US Army
    Republic of Korea
    Randolph
    USFK
    CECOM
    Ricardo
    AFCEA
    Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association
    Arocho
    2017
    Wardle
    Maj. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT