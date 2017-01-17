Guest speaker Maj. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, Commanding General, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), speaks withmembers of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association(AFCEA), Seoul Chapter 169 luncheon held at the Dragon Hill Lodge's Naija Ball Room, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Jan 18. The luncheon provided a forum for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ricardo HernandezArocho/Released)

