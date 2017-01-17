Col. Randolph S. Wardle, President of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association(AFCEA), Seoul Chapter 169, speaks with other participants at the head table of the AFCEA luncheon held at the Dragon Hill Lodge's Naija Ball Room, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Jan 18. The luncheon provided a forum for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ricardo HernandezArocho/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 17:43
|Photo ID:
|3123479
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-DM872-101
|Resolution:
|5616x3744
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, 11, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Ricardo Hernandez-Arocho, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
