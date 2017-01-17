Members of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association(AFCEA), Seoul Chapter 169, eat at a luncheon held at the Dragon Hill Lodge's Naija Ball Room, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan, Seoul, Republic of Korea, Jan 18. The luncheon provided a forum for military, government and industry communities to collaborate so that technology and strategy align with the needs of those who serve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ricardo HernandezArocho/Released)
This work, AFCEA Seoul Chapter 169 Luncheon [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Ricardo Hernandez-Arocho, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
