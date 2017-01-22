U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Simon Gomez, left, and Lance Cpl. Ryan Miston, both combat engineers with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, drive stakes into the ground during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. The squadron plans to construct a landing zone, conduct day and night security patrols and a live-fire range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 05:09
|Photo ID:
|3122587
|VIRIN:
|170122-M-VF398-500
|Resolution:
|2563x4455
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
