(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 5]

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Simon Gomez, left, and Lance Cpl. Ryan Miston, both combat engineers with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, drive stakes into the ground during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. The squadron plans to construct a landing zone, conduct day and night security patrols and a live-fire range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 05:09
    Photo ID: 3122587
    VIRIN: 170122-M-VF398-500
    Resolution: 2563x4455
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Exercise
    Training
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171
    MWSS-171
    Haramura Maneuver Area
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT