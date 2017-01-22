U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 set up two-man tents during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The exercise is a biannual unit level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. MWSS-171 trains throughout the year, completing exercises like Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 to enhance their technical skills, field experience and military occupational specialty capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 by Cpl Donato Maffin