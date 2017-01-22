U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 prepare an Environmental Control Unit to be off-loaded from a seven-ton medium tactical vehicle replacement during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. The squadron plans to establish and maintain an aviation ground support center, forward operating base, unit movement control center and tactical motor pool. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 05:09 Photo ID: 3122586 VIRIN: 170122-M-VF398-369 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 10.51 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.