U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 move a flood light through the mud during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. MWSS-171 trains throughout the year completing exercises like Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 to enhance their technical skills, field experience and military occupational specialty capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 05:09
|Photo ID:
|3122580
|VIRIN:
|170122-M-VF398-365
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|11.56 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
