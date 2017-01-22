(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 5 of 5]

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 move a flood light through the mud during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The exercise is a biannual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focused on establishing a forward operating base and providing airfield operation services. MWSS-171 trains throughout the year completing exercises like Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 to enhance their technical skills, field experience and military occupational specialty capability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 05:09
    Photo ID: 3122580
    VIRIN: 170122-M-VF398-365
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MWSS-171 kicks off exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

