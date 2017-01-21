Members of the Kadena Teen Center and Okinawa City junior high school make mochi Jan. 21, 2017, at Koza Music City, Okinawa, Japan. The Let's Learn English program is organized by the the Okinawa City Chamber of Commerce and Kadena Top-3 Okinawa Outreach providing a culture and language exchange between Okinawan and American teenagers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 18:54 Photo ID: 3121239 VIRIN: 170121-F-ED489-1064 Resolution: 4248x3216 Size: 3.8 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.