Members of the Kadena Teen Center and Okinawa City junior high school use a wooden mallet to pound rice to make mochi Jan. 21, 2017, at Koza Music City, Okinawa, Japan. The Let’s Learn English exchange builds relationships between Okinawan and American teenagers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 18:54 Photo ID: 3121234 VIRIN: 170121-F-ED489-1048 Resolution: 4792x3600 Size: 4.98 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.