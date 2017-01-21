Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange

Members of the Kadena Teen Center and Okinawa City junior high school make mochi Jan. 21, 2017, at Koza Music City, Okinawa, Japan. Making mochi is a Japanese New Year tradition meant to give thanks for a safe and healthy year and also prepare for good luck in the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

