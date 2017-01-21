Members of the Kadena Teen Center and Okinawa City junior high school make mochi Jan. 21, 2017, at Koza Music City, Okinawa, Japan. Making mochi is a Japanese New Year tradition meant to give thanks for a safe and healthy year and also prepare for good luck in the new year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)
Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 18:54
Photo ID:
|3121237
VIRIN:
|170121-F-ED489-1060
Resolution:
|5380x3591
Size:
|11.72 MB
Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
