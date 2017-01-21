(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange [Image 4 of 4]

    Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A wooden mallet, called a Kine, pounds rice into a mash called mochi Jan. 21, 2017, at Koza Music City, Okinawa, Japan. Making mochi requires at least two people, one person to pound the rice and another to roll and wet it so it to the right consistency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 18:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Corey Pettis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

