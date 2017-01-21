Kadena teens join locals for mochi making exchange

A wooden mallet, called a Kine, pounds rice into a mash called mochi Jan. 21, 2017, at Koza Music City, Okinawa, Japan. Making mochi requires at least two people, one person to pound the rice and another to roll and wet it so it to the right consistency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corey Pettis/Released)

