703rd Obstacle Course challenge

Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division learn safety procedures before the Fort Stewart Obstacle Course challenge at Fort Stewart Ga., January 20, 2017. Prior to the Obstacle course, Soldiers learned about resources available to those with mental health questions or concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Petke/released)

