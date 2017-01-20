703rd Obstacle Course challenge

A Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division crawls out of a tunnel during the Fort Stewart Obstacle Course challenge, January 20, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Ga. Prior to the Obstacle course, Soldiers learned about resources available to those with mental health questions or concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Petke/released)

