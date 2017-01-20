(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    703rd Obstacle Course challenge [Image 5 of 11]

    703rd Obstacle Course challenge

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Petke 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division swings on a rope during the Fort Stewart Obstacle Course challenge, January 20, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Ga. Prior to the Obstacle course, Soldiers learned about resources available to those with mental health questions or concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Petke/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 18:53
    Photo ID: 3121221
    VIRIN: 170120-A-VP786-0191
    Resolution: 3429x5143
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 703rd Obstacle Course challenge [Image 1 of 11], by SPC Joshua Petke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge
    703rd Obstacle Course challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Obstacle Course
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT