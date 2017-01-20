Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division attempt the “tough one” obstacle during the Fort Stewart Obstacle Course challenge, January 20, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Ga. Prior to the Obstacle course, Soldiers learned about resources available to those with mental health questions or concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Petke/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 18:52
|Photo ID:
|3121214
|VIRIN:
|170120-A-VP786-0385
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 703rd Obstacle Course challenge [Image 1 of 11], by SPC Joshua Petke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT