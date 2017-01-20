U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, attend an intelligence brief during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 21, 2017. The brief was given to simulate a military threat assessment for the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
This work, HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
