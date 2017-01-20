(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 4 of 4]

    HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor

    BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jered Stone 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, attend an intelligence brief during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 21, 2017. The brief was given to simulate a military threat assessment for the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3117550
    VIRIN: 170121-M-WP334-0027
    Resolution: 3755x2504
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, ME, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor
    HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor
    HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor
    HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MAW
    HMH-464
    II MEF
    Marines
    Frigid Condor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT