U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Devin S. Dobson, an intelligence specialist assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, gives an intelligence brief to Marines during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 21, 2017. Dobson gave the brief to simulate a military threat assessment for the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 19:24
|Photo ID:
|3117552
|VIRIN:
|170121-M-WP334-0008
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|14.5 MB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, ME, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
