HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Devin S. Dobson, an intelligence specialist assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, gives an intelligence brief to Marines during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 21, 2017. Dobson gave the brief to simulate a military threat assessment for the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

