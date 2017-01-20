U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, attend an intelligence brief during Exercise Frigid Condor in Brunswick, Maine, Jan. 21, 2017. The brief was given to simulate a military threat assessment for the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:24 Photo ID: 3117551 VIRIN: 170121-M-WP334-0028 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 14.71 MB Location: BRUNSWICK, ME, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HMH-464 Marines attend Road to War Brief during Exercise Frigid Condor [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.