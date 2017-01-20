Diffuse the bomb

Various examples of improvised and conventional explosive devices litter a table behind a group of Japanese nationals who toured the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The group were part of a monthly community engagement tour that builds trust and support with Misawa AB’s host partners by highlighting various units around the base and includes a windshield tour along the installation’s perimeter road. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

