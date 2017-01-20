Various examples of improvised and conventional explosive devices litter a table behind a group of Japanese nationals who toured the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The group were part of a monthly community engagement tour that builds trust and support with Misawa AB’s host partners by highlighting various units around the base and includes a windshield tour along the installation’s perimeter road. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 17:59
|Photo ID:
|3117373
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-JF989-003
|Resolution:
|2448x3264
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diffuse the bomb [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Japanese locals visit Misawa EOD
