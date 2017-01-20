(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Diffuse the bomb [Image 1 of 4]

    Diffuse the bomb

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Various examples of improvised and conventional explosive devices litter a table behind a group of Japanese nationals who toured the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The group were part of a monthly community engagement tour that builds trust and support with Misawa AB’s host partners by highlighting various units around the base and includes a windshield tour along the installation’s perimeter road. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diffuse the bomb [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

