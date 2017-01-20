(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EOD’s cool tech on display [Image 3 of 4]

    EOD’s cool tech on display

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Waller, an explosive ordnance disposal apprentice with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, talks about the benefits associated with the unit’s bomb suit and robot with a group of Japanese nationals participating in a community relations tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. EOD Airmen are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all over the world. They are assigned some of the most dangerous missions and perform technically demanding tasks in diverse environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
