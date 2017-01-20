Lending a hand

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Waller, an explosive ordnance disposal apprentice with the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, shows a Japanese man how to operate the unit’s bomb disposal robot during a community relations tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2017. The robot helps EOD Airmen at home and downrange dispose of bombs without putting human life at risk. The robots, considered unmanned ground vehicles, enter areas inaccessible or too dangerous for people, while providing state-of-the-art technology in reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

