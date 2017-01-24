170123-N-GZ228-002 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2017) Capt. Ronald A. Dowdell, executive officer of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), speaks to Sailors during command indoctrination. Boxer is currently in a phased maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Monford/Released)
This work, 170123-N-GZ228-002 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
