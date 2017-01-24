(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170123-N-GZ228-017 [Image 1 of 5]

    170123-N-GZ228-017

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    170123-N-GZ228-017 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2017) Capt. Benjamin J. Allbritton, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), receives questions from Sailors during command indoctrination. Boxer is currently in a phased maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Monford/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3117310
    VIRIN: 170123-N-GZ228-017
    Resolution: 4394x3515
    Size: 851.15 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170123-N-GZ228-017 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Amphibious Ready Group
    U.S. Navy
    DVIDS Email Import
    Command INDOC

