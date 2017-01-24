170123-N-GZ228-018 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2017) Capt. Benjamin J. Allbritton, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), speaks to Sailors during command indoctrination. Boxer is currently in a phased maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Monford/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 17:02
|Photo ID:
|3117298
|VIRIN:
|170123-N-GZ228-018
|Resolution:
|4931x3945
|Size:
|778.22 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170123-N-GZ228-018 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
