(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170123-N-GZ228-011 [Image 2 of 5]

    170123-N-GZ228-011

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    170123-N-GZ228-011 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 23, 2017) Capt. Ryan A. Dowdell, executive officer of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), speaks to Sailors during command indoctrination. Boxer is currently in a phased maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Monford/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3117307
    VIRIN: 170123-N-GZ228-011
    Resolution: 4596x3677
    Size: 800.21 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170123-N-GZ228-011 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170123-N-GZ228-017
    170123-N-GZ228-011
    170123-N-GZ228-006
    170123-N-GZ228-002
    170123-N-GZ228-018

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Amphibious Ready Group
    U.S. Navy
    DVIDS Email Import
    Command INDOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT