Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump

From the left, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, Commanding General, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington pause following a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States during the Inauguration Ceremony Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alicia Brand/released)

