    Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump

    Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Alicia Brand 

    Army Photo

    From the left, Vice President-elect Mike Pence, President-elect Donald J. Trump and Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, Commanding General, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington pause following a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Jan. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Va. Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States during the Inauguration Ceremony Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alicia Brand/released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:36
    Photo ID: 3116615
    VIRIN: 170119-A-IP333-138
    Resolution: 4076x2713
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Alicia Brand, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

