President-elect Donald Trump visit's the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for their inaugural wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alicia Brand/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:36
|Photo ID:
|3116626
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-IP333-119
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Alicia Brand, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT