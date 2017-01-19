President-elect Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alicia Brand/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:36
|Photo ID:
|3116629
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-IP333-069
|Resolution:
|4281x2854
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
This work, Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Alicia Brand, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
