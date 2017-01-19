(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump [Image 1 of 3]

    Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Alicia Brand 

    Army Photo

    President-elect Donald J. Trump poses for a photo with Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alicia Brand/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath-laying ceremony with President-elect Donald J. Trump [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Alicia Brand, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wreath-laying
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Arlington National Cemetary
    Donnald J. Trump.
    45th President of the United States of America

