Security presence

A Fort Sill policeman aims his pistol during an active shooter exercise at Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill, Okla., Aug. 3, 2016. The exercise tested the capabilities of post emergency services personnel and its Lawton partners and involved around 20 controllers and 75 actors.

