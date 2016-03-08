A Reynolds Army Community Hospital triage officer and a first responder from the Lawton Fire Department assess the “injuries” of Leilani Martinez in the triage area during an active shooter exercise at Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill, Okla., Aug. 3, 2016. The exercise tested the capabilities of post emergency services personnel and its Lawton partners and involved around 20 controllers and 75 actors.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 12:14
|Photo ID:
|3116465
|VIRIN:
|160803-A-AP697-012
|Resolution:
|2000x1507
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Injury" assessment [Image 1 of 12], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fort Sill conducts active shooter exercise
