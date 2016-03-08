(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Injury" assessment [Image 1 of 12]

    &quot;Injury&quot; assessment

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2016

    Photo by James Brabenec 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    A Reynolds Army Community Hospital triage officer and a first responder from the Lawton Fire Department assess the “injuries” of Leilani Martinez in the triage area during an active shooter exercise at Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill, Okla., Aug. 3, 2016. The exercise tested the capabilities of post emergency services personnel and its Lawton partners and involved around 20 controllers and 75 actors.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 12:14
    Photo ID: 3116465
    VIRIN: 160803-A-AP697-012
    Resolution: 2000x1507
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Injury" assessment [Image 1 of 12], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    &quot;Injury&quot; assessment
    Covering fire
    Guarded guide
    &quot;Injured&quot; trio
    &quot;Injury&quot; care
    Crowd control
    Concerned student
    Serve and protect
    Armed escort
    Security presence
    Take aim
    Team on the move

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Sill conducts active shooter exercise

    Lawton
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Oklahoma
    Army
    Freedom Elementary School

