A first responder removes an “injured” person to the triage area in front of Freedom Elementary School during an active shooter exercise at Fort Sill, Okla., Aug. 3, 2016. The exercise tested the capabilities of post emergency services personnel and its Lawton partners and involved around 20 controllers and 75 actors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2016 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 12:14 Photo ID: 3116453 VIRIN: 160803-A-AP697-008 Resolution: 2000x2246 Size: 2.62 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Injury" care [Image 1 of 12], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.