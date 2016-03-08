Fort Silll emergency services personnel move as a team during an active shooter exercise at Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill, Okla., Aug. 3, 2016. The exercise tested the capabilities of post emergency services personnel and its Lawton partners and involved around 20 controllers and 75 actors.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 12:13
|Photo ID:
|3116439
|VIRIN:
|160803-A-AP697-001
|Resolution:
|2000x1335
|Size:
|965.52 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team on the move [Image 1 of 12], by James Brabenec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Fort Sill conducts active shooter exercise
