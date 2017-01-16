U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange

Chief Master Sgt. Reid Tsubota, Eagle Vision superintendent, leads a group of Phillipine Air Force members on a tour of the Eagle Vision work site, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Tsubota and the Philippine Airmen are participating in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange by the U.S. Air Force. The goal of the SMEE is to bring together both nations' air forces to enhance their combined readiness through satellite imagery and planning Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

