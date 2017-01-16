(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Reid Tsubota, Eagle Vision superintendent, leads a group of Phillipine Air Force members on a tour of the Eagle Vision work site, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Tsubota and the Philippine Airmen are participating in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange by the U.S. Air Force. The goal of the SMEE is to bring together both nations' air forces to enhance their combined readiness through satellite imagery and planning Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SMEE
    Philippines
    partnership
    Subject Matter Expert Exchange
    Eagle Vision
    EV

