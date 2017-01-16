Philippines Air Force Tech. Sgt. Primitivio Cedi Jr., an aerial reconnaissance photographer, writes notes about the ground-based, satellite imagery system called Eagle Vision during an introductory briefing, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Cedi is one of 15 Philippine Airmen participating in a two-week long Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the U.S. Air Force. Cedi and the other Filipinos will exchange ideas and experiences on how the two nations can use satellite imagery to enhance their combined Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 02:15 Photo ID: 3115959 VIRIN: 170116-F-JU830-002 Resolution: 2832x3965 Size: 7.3 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.