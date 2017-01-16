(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Philippines Air Force Tech. Sgt. Primitivio Cedi Jr., an aerial reconnaissance photographer, writes notes about the ground-based, satellite imagery system called Eagle Vision during an introductory briefing, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Cedi is one of 15 Philippine Airmen participating in a two-week long Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the U.S. Air Force. Cedi and the other Filipinos will exchange ideas and experiences on how the two nations can use satellite imagery to enhance their combined Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SMEE
    Philippines
    partnership
    Subject Matter Expert Exchange
    Eagle Vision
    EV

