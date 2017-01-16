(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 5 of 9]

    U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Martin, Eagle Vision Data Acquisition Segment non-commissioned officer-in-charge with the Hawaii Air National Guard, explains the software DAS uses to process unclassified satellite imagery as part of an Eagle Vision worksite tour, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Martin is a member of a 15-person team deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Philippine Air Force. The team will work with Philippine Airmen to share how satellite imagery can help enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SMEE
    Philippines
    partnership
    Subject Matter Expert Exchange
    Eagle Vision
    EV

