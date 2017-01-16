U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Martin, Eagle Vision Data Acquisition Segment non-commissioned officer-in-charge with the Hawaii Air National Guard, explains the software DAS uses to process unclassified satellite imagery as part of an Eagle Vision worksite tour, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Martin is a member of a 15-person team deployed to the Philippines to support a Pacific Air Forces Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the Philippine Air Force. The team will work with Philippine Airmen to share how satellite imagery can help enhance Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief efforts common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 02:15 Photo ID: 3115962 VIRIN: 170116-F-JU830-007 Resolution: 2832x3540 Size: 5.83 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.