Phillipines Air Force 1st Lt. Giovanni Macuro, a reconnaissance flight chief with the 306th Air Reconnaissance Squadron, speaks with Sgt. 1st Class Justin Kunzman, a senior geospatial engineer with the 5th Engineer Detachment Geospatial Planning Cell, during an Eagle Vision worksite tour, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Macuro and Kunzman are participating in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange focusing on using imagery obtained by a deployable ground-based satellite imagery system called Eagle Vision, to enchance their nations' combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 01.23.2017 02:15 Photo ID: 3115965 VIRIN: 170116-F-JU830-010 Resolution: 3457x2469 Size: 4.91 MB Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.