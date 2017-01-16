Phillipines Air Force 1st Lt. Giovanni Macuro, a reconnaissance flight chief with the 306th Air Reconnaissance Squadron, speaks with Sgt. 1st Class Justin Kunzman, a senior geospatial engineer with the 5th Engineer Detachment Geospatial Planning Cell, during an Eagle Vision worksite tour, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 16, 2017. Macuro and Kunzman are participating in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange focusing on using imagery obtained by a deployable ground-based satellite imagery system called Eagle Vision, to enchance their nations' combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 02:15
|Photo ID:
|3115965
|VIRIN:
|170116-F-JU830-010
|Resolution:
|3457x2469
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. and Philippines service members meet for Subject Matter Expert Exchange [Image 1 of 9], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT