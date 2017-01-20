25th AMU keeps snow cleared

U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit shovel snow on the flight line at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017. The 25th AMU removed snow in front of their hangers to keep the A-10 Thunderbolt II “ready to fight tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)

