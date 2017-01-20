U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit shovel snow in front of aircraft hangars on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017. The 25th AMU maintains the A-10 Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR This work, 25th AMU keeps snow cleared, by SSgt Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.