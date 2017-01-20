25th AMU keeps snow cleared

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Johnston, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics system technician, shovels snow in front of an aircraft hangar on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2017. The 25th AMU removed snow in front of their hangers to keep the A-10 Thunderbolt II “ready to fight tonight”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)

