U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit shovel snow in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II hangar on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2016. The 25th AMU maintainers ensure that are A-10s are combat ready no matter what the weather brings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 19:20
|Photo ID:
|3115400
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-UI176-207
|Resolution:
|3862x2570
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th AMU keeps snow cleared [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT