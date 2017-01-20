U.S. Air Force aircraft maintainers from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit shovel snow in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II hangar on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 20, 2016. The 25th AMU maintainers ensure that are A-10s are combat ready no matter what the weather brings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Steffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 19:20 Photo ID: 3115400 VIRIN: 170120-F-UI176-207 Resolution: 3862x2570 Size: 1.5 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th AMU keeps snow cleared [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.